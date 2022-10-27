ST. LOUIS – Four St. Louis Cardinals have been nominated for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, including three frequent winners.

Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols have all been nominated for the accolade. The award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues.

For the first time, the National League will recognize a designated hitter and a utility player, opening the door Pujols and Edman to pick up accolades this year. Arenado and Goldschmidt are nominated for at third base and first base respectively.

Arendo, Goldschmidt and Pujols have earned Silver Slugger awards a combined 14 times. Arenado and Goldschmidt finished as the National League’s top two position players in WAR (wins above replacement), both finishing with at least 160 hits, 30 home runs and 100 RBI.

Pujols ended his career with a bang, slugging 24 home runs with 68 RBI and a .270 batting average while eclipsing 700 career home runs. His .895 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this year was better than any of his marks in his previous 10 seasons in Los Angeles.

Edman sparked the Cardinals offense in a leadoff role for much of the 2022 season, hitting 13 home runs with 57 RBIS and a .265 batting average while stealing 32 bases.

Winners of 2022 Silver Slugger Awards will be revealed on Nov. 10.