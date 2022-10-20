ST. LOUIS – One season removed from fielding a squad with a record-breaking five Gold Glove winners, the St. Louis Cardinals could once again take home several fielding honors this year.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. announced the 2022 Gold Glove finalists for the National League and American League on Thursday, which includes four St. Louis Cardinals infielders.

St. Louis’ nominees include…

Nolan Arenado, a nine-time GG winner, at third base

Paul Goldschmidt, a four-time GG winner, at first base

Tommy Edman, a reigning GG winner, at second base and as a utility specialist

Brendan Donovan, a first-time GG nominee, as a utility specialist

Two Cardinals will compete against each other for the National League’s first “super utility” Gold Glove Award, meant to honor versatile fielders who succeed at multiple positions. Edman played more than 70 games played at shortstop and second base in 2022. Donovan spent time at all four infield positions and also picked up some corner experience in outfield in his rookie season.

Edman is also nominated for a Gold Glove at second base, making him the only player to pick up nominations for one position and a “super utility” honor.

Arenado is coming off another fine defensive season, though might face stiffer competition than usual from Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes, who led Major League Baseball with a 3.0 defensive WAR. Goldschmidt will battle two-time Gold Glove winner in Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Arizona’s Christian Walker for first base bragging rights.

Since the Gold Gloves were first awarded in 1957, the St. Louis Cardinals lead the entire MLB with 51 team accolades.