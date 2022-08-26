ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals, surging behind four straight series wins, take on the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves for a three-game series this weekend.

Fans can watch Saturday’s game on FOX 2 as part of MLB on FOX coverage. It’s the Cardinals’ third game on FOX 2 since the All-Star break and fifth broadcast of the 2022 season. New southpaw Jordan Montgomery is expected to start against Braves veteran Charlie Morton.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday on FOX 2. The FOX 2 Red Zone will air at 5:30 p.m. prior to the game with the latest news, updates and analysis on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Saturday’s MLB broadcast will be followed by FOX 2 News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.