ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking to add a little bit of baseball to your Memorial Day weekend plans, you’re in luck. FOX 2 will carry the broadcast for this Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians.

Fans can watch Saturday’s game on FOX 2 as part of MLB on FOX coverage. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Cardinals have won 13 of their last 18 games. They begin a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday, and it’s the only time they will play the Guardians this year.

USFL Football will precede Saturday’s MLB broadcast, which will be followed by FOX 2 News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.