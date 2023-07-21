ST. LOUIS – A 2023 St. Louis Cardinals season that seemed lost as recently as last week now has new life. Riding a season-best six-game winning streak into the weekend, the Cardinals might have a small window of opportunity to crawl back into the postseason race.

As lead Cardinals executive John Mozeliak puts it, the team isn’t necessarily waving the white flag on this season, but it seems the team is shaping up to prepare for 2024 and beyond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Entering the weekend at 44-53, the Cardinals have gained some ground on the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Central and Wild Card hunts, but it would take an improbable run for a five straight shot at postseason.

In the first 2023 edition of the “FOX 2 Cardinals podcast,” digital producer Joey Schneider and sports reporter Kevin Ryans discuss where this year’s Cardinals stand, what to consider at the trade deadline and the impact of a bulk of games coming up against the Chicago Cubs. Also hear from Mozeliak, manager Oli Marmol and players in between the conversation.

Do you want to get the latest episode in your favorite podcast player? To subscribe to FOX 2’s podcasts, click here.