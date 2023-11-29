ST. LOUIS – “Pitching. Pitching. Pitching.” St. Louis Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak went into the offseason with the goal of adding three new starting pitchers. He’s accomplished just that, even before the Winter Meetings.

Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, three former All-Stars in their mid-30s, have joined the St. Louis Cardinals. Gray gets a three-year, $75 million contract after finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up last season. Lynn, rejoining St. Louis for his second stint, and Gibson, a former Mizzou star, earned similar one-year deals with club options for a potential second year.

Could these moves be the start of more to come? The Cardinals have lots of follow-up decisions to make this offseason. There is the possibility they could explore the trade market for more rotation or bullpen arms, and perhaps a move could help reduce logjams in the middle infield and outfield. The expectation to win, even after a rare losing season in 2023, remains as large as ever.

In this latest edition of the “FOX 2 Cardinals podcast,” digital producer Joey Schneider and sports reporter Kevin Ryans dig deep into the Gray, Lynn and Gibson signings, plus ways the Cardinals can tackle the offseason beyond. Also listen for comments from Gray and Mozeliak at Monday’s Cardinals press conference.