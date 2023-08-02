ST. LOUIS – It was an eventful trade deadline for the St. Louis Cardinals, but quite different from the usual. For the first time in decades, the Cardinals explored the seller’s market and moved a handful of players for prospects.

Out goes Jack Flaherty, Paul DeJong and Jordan Hicks, three guys who had at least five years of big-league experience with the Cardinals at the big-league level. Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton, two pending free agents who the Cardinals acquired at last year’s deadline, were also on the move once again.

Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak hopes the deals will help the Cardinals compete again in 2024 and beyond. This year’s deadline day proved emotional for manager Oli Marmol and many players, and it’s uncharted territory the franchise doesn’t want to become a habit.

In this latest edition of the “FOX 2 Cardinals podcast,” digital producer Joey Schneider and sports reporter Daniel Esteve dig deep into the deadline moves and how the Cardinals move forward from a bit of a culture shock. Also listen for reaction from Mozeliak, Marmol and several players in between the conversation.

