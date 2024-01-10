ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play a unique matchup at America’s oldest-standing professional ballpark this season.

The Cardinals and Giants will head to Rickwood Field and Birmingham, Alabama, for one game on Thursday, June 20. FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

Rickwood Field was the former home of the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Black Barons. The matchup will serve as a tribute to the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, who spent a few seasons with the Barons before his Hall-of-Fame MLB career.

The game comes one night after Juneteenth. It will include a variety of activities that connect baseball with the observance.

The game will be broadcast as part of MLB on FOX’s coverage on June 20 with a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. The Cardinals will serve as the host team for the game.