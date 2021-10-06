FOX 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne featured in Cardinals hype video

LOS ANGELES – The Cardinals were in Los Angeles Tuesday getting a practice in ahead of Wednesday’s wild card game.

The official Cardinals Twitter released a hype video Tuesday at 7:47 p.m., and it featured audio and video of FOX 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

The video starts with shots of the players at practice with soft music and Kilcoyne’s voice saying, “The Cardinals have won 11 in a row on the road. The Dodgers have won 15 in a row here at home. Well one-game, elimination game.”

As Kilcoyne is saying this the video cuts to him for a moment. It then goes back to showing shots of the players practicing. The video ends with words on the screen that read “NOT DONE YET.”

When Kilcoyne saw the video on Twitter he quote tweeted it and said, “I always wanted to work for the Cardinals does this count?”

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. The winner takes on the Giants in the National League Divisional Series. That starts Friday in San Francisco.