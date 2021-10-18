Fredbird is finalist for Mascot Hall of Fame; voting ends Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Fredbird has been named a finalist for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

Fredbird is among ten finalists and fans have until October 23 to vote for him.

Fredbird has been with the Cardinals since April 1979. He has performed at more than 34,000 regular-season games and has been to 7 World Series. He was a part of World Series Championships in 1982, 2006, and 2011.

Fredbird was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The public may vote once per day with the same email address.

Click here to vote for the best mascot in sports.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located in Whiting, Indiana, is the hall of fame for North American sports mascots founded by David Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, in 2005.

An official announcement of the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame inductees will be made on November 5.