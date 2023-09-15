ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals season is winding down, and fans hoping to watch Friday’s game will need to plan ahead.

The Cardinals kick off a seven-game homestand Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Friday’s matchup will not air on regional or national television. It can only be streamed on Apple TV+.

For the 2023 season, Apple and MLB have partnered up for “Friday Night Baseball,” airing dozens of games on Apple streaming services. Friday’s game marks the fourth time the Cardinals will air on Apple TV+ this season.

Fans will need to follow these steps in order to watch the game:

Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there,

From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available),

Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.

A three-month free trial is available to fans who don’t already have a Apple TV+ account set up. For more information on how to access “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, click here.

Fans can also listen to the Cardinals game on radio on 1120 KMOX.