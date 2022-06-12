ST. LOUIS (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six.

Friedl broke a 4-4 tie with a long drive to right field and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly. Pham homered against his former team in the eighth.

The Reds have fashioned an 18-16 record after a dismal 3-23 start to the season.

By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press