ST. LOUIS – Just before the All-Star break, St. Louis Cardinals baseball boss John Mozeliak sat down with FOX 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne to discuss the Redbirds’ unprecedented 2023 campaign and what he envisions moving forward.

In a recent one-on-one interview, stretching nearly 12 minutes, Mozeliak acknowledged some front-office mistakes, fan frustration directed toward him and even some calls from fans to resign.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, FOX 2 showed bits and pieces of the interview in between some analysis and clips from the 2023 season. We also transcribed many important parts of the interview.

To provide more context into the questions asked to Mozeliak and his answers, FOX 2 has attached the full interview in this web story. Listen in the video above.