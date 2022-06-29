Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1 ) over the wall in center field, scoring Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning. It was the second blown save this season for Helsley.

Dylan Carlson drove in two runs while Juan Yepez hit two doubles and Edmundo Sosa also had two hits, including a triple and two runs scored for the Cardinals.