Gateway Grizzlies’ home field named Cardinals alternate training site

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals plan to use the home of the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Illinois as their alternate training site starting in April.
GCS Credit Union Ballpark opened in 2002 and is the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League call home.
“The close proximity of GCS Credit Union Ballpark to Busch Stadium and our Major League team is beneficial, and it provides the players with a professionally-run facility for their workouts while we continue to prepare for our season,” President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said.
The Cardinals will use GCS Credit Union Ballpark for players on the taxi squad and for possible roster call-ups while the minor leagues wait to start their seasons. A maximum of 28 players in the Cardinals organization will be hosted at the alternate training site.
Workouts done at GCS Credit Union Ballpark will be run by members of the Cardinals triple-A Memphis coaching staff.
“Sauget has long been the smallest town in America with professional baseball. Now we will get the chance to welcome an MLB franchise to show that, no matter its size, Sauget can shine on the biggest stage,” Village of Sauget Mayor Rich Sauget Jr. said.