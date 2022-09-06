ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals are the top team in the National League Central Division. Fans are fired up to see if Albert Pujols can break another homerun record in his final season.

Now, the team is offering $6 tickets to see the second-to-last-homestand of the regular season. You can pick up seats on the Pavilion and Terrace levels.

These tickets are expected to go fast. The team takes on the second-place team in the National League Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers from September 13-14. You can also purchase cheap tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds on September 15.

The discount tickets come as part of a partnership between Papa John’s and the St. Louis Cardinals. They are on sale now, limited to eight per customer, and only available while supplies last.