ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals are offering fans a ticket deal that could be too good to pass up. Fans watch the Red Birds take on the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets for as little as $5. Field box tickets are as low as $15. The games are on August 14, 16, and 17.

The Cardinals say that there are a limited number of specially priced tickets available. Tickets are limited to eight per person, per game. You can buy the tickets here.