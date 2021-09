Fans stand along with members of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers for the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before the start of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals and Budweiser are now offering your first beer for free on the last three Friday home games of the season.

“First Beer Fridays” tickets are specially priced at $15. They are available for the Cardinals games against the Cincinnati Reds on September 10, the San Diego Padres on September 17, and for the Chicago Cubs on October 1.

The offer includes a free 16 oz. aluminum bottle of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Bud Select.

