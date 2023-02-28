ST. LOUIS – “Goldynado” is back in full force. The dynamic duo accomplished something Tuesday that they had yet to do in two seasons as St. Louis Cardinals teammates.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado packed a punch with back-to-back home runs in the first inning of Tuesday’s 5-3 spring win over the Washington Nationals. Both blasts came against Nationals’ left-handed starter Patrick Corbin.

Goldschmidt and Arenado enjoyed big games at the plate, a combined 5-for-6. Arenado finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Goldschmidt earned his first MVP finish last year, while Arenado placed third in NL MVP voting. Both are getting prepared not only to build off strong 2022 seasons, but to compete for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. They will break camp next week and return to the Cardinals in late-March.

The Cardinals improve to 3-1 in spring training action this year. Goldschmidt, Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Jordan Walker and Luken Baker all have at least one spring home run so far.