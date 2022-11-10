ST. LOUIS – Cardinals Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are among 20 Major League players to win the 2022 Silver Slugger Award.

The annual award recognizes the best offensive players at each position in both the American and National Leagues. Each team receives four votes: the manager and three coaches of his choosing. Voters weigh a combination of offensive stats like on-base percentage, OPS, OPS+, home runs, hits, RBI, batting average, as well as a general impression of a player’s overall offensive value.

This is the fifth Silver Slugger Award for both Arenado and Goldschmidt. Outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim won his ninth award and second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros won his sixth Silver Slugger. There were 10 first-time winners in 2022.

The San Diego Padres had three players win Silver Sluggers, most in the National League. Meanwhile, two members of the Houston Astros won Silver Slugger Awards.

Winners receive a three-foot tall trophy from sponsor Louisville Slugger in honor of their achievement. Each trophy bears an engraving of the recipient’s name, as well as the names of the other winners in that player’s league. The trophies will be awarded to the players at the start of the 2023 Major League season.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2022 Silver Slugger Awards by position, along with their career total of Silver Slugger Awards:

National League

1B – Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (5)

2B – Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (1)

SS – Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

3B – Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (5)

OF – Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (5)

OF – Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (1)

OF – Juan Soto, San Diego Padres (3)

C – J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (3)

DH – Josh Bell, San Diego Padres (1)

UT – Brandon Drury, San Diego Padres (1)

American League

1B – Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers (1)

2B – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (6)

SS – Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox (5)

3B – Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians (4)

OF – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (3)

OF – Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (1)

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (9)

C – Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (1)

DH – Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (1)

UT – Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins (1)