Which Cardinals claimed Gold Glove Awards?

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and several teammates are recipients of the Gold Glove Award.

It’s the fourth Gold Glove Award for Goldschmidt. Third baseman Nolan Arenado earned his ninth Gold Glove. He’s won the award every year of his career thus far.

Yadier Molina, himself a 9-time Gold Glove Award-winner, missed out on a tenth trophy to Jacob Stallings of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Second baseman Tommy Edman and center fielder Harrison Bader each won their first Gold Glove. Left fielder Tyler O’Neil got another Gold Glove Award after claiming his first last season.

The Gold Glove is given to players at each position in both the National League and American League who excel at fielding. Winners are selected via a combination of votes from the manager and six coaches of every Major League team and the SABR Defensive Index, which measures “the number of runs saved by a player’s defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position.”