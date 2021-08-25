Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs, Nootbaar records game-winning hit as Cards beat Tigers

St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader, left, after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman.

Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder’s choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.

Harold Castro tied it for Detroit in the ninth with a soft single to center off Cardinals closer Alex Reyes.

