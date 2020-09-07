Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Joey Votto's single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Shogo Akiyama with the game winning run in the Reds 4-3 comeback win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. The Cardinals had built up a 3-1 lead on home runs by Brad Miller and Yadier Molina. The Reds tied the game at 3-3 in the fifith inning on a two run homer by Tucker Barnhart.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning with just one out. But Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias struck out both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to keep the game at 3-3. Votto got the winning hit in the bottom of the ninth off Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos. The Reds victory stopped the Cards chance for a three game sweep in there series.