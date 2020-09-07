Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, left, hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday. Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season.

  • Chicago Cubs’ Jason Kipnis hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, left, hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with coaching staff members after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester wipes his face during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News