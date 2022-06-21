ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball released its first update on voting for the 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday, showing mixed results for many St. Louis Cardinals regulars.

Paul Goldschmidt is leading National League first basemen in All-Star voting. He has picked up more than 930,000 since fan voting opened on June 8, leading New York’s Pete Alonso (602,000 votes) in second place.

Goldschmidt has cruised to a .339 batting average, 16 home runs and 58 RBIs. His current campaign has also featured a 25-game hitting streak, a 44-game on-base streak and some stellar defense.

Right now, Goldschmidt is currently the only Cardinal leading at his respective position. A few others are in striking distance of a lead but will need to overcome a deficit of hundreds of thousands of votes in the upcoming weeks.

Tommy Edman, who has showcased defensive versatility, clutch situational hitting and speed throughout the season, is currently fourth in All-Star voting among NL shortstops. Edman enters Tuesday with an MLB-leading 4.1 WAR (wins above replacement) rating, which he has built to the tune of a .280 batting average, 74 hits and 54 runs scored.

Edman began the season as the Cardinals’ starting second baseman, but switched over to a near full-time role at shortstop last month. He has picked up more than 277,000 votes in All-Star voting, but trails Los Angeles’ Trea Turner, Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson and New York’s Francisco Lindor. Turner leads all shortstops with more than 811,000 votes.

Other races worth following….

Nolan Arenado ranks second in NL third base voting. His 581,000 votes trail San Diego’s Manny Machado (969,000) for first place.

Yadier Molina ranks third in NL catcher voting. His 454,000 votes trail Chicago’s Willson Contreras (801,000) for first place.

Albert Pujols ranks third in NL designated hitter voting. His 344,000 votes trail Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper (1,059,000) for first place.

Nolan Gorman ranks fifth in All-Star voting among NL second basemen. Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson rank within the Top 20 in All-Star voting among NL outfielders, which includes a Top 10 spot for Bader.

The MLB All-Star voting process has changed in recent years. According to MLB.com…

All-Star Game starters (except for starting pitchers) are chosen via fan vote, which is broken up into two periods. After a 25-day primary round, the top three vote-getters at each position (top nine in the outfield) per league advance to the starters election. At that point, vote totals are reset, and fans have a 28-hour period to vote on starters from the list of finalists at each position.

Phase 1 of All-Star voting closes on June 30. Goldschmidt and other infielders will need to be within the top three of their position in voting to advance to the next round of voting. Outfielders need to be within the top nine of their positions.

Finalists who don’t win the Starters Election at their position are not automatically added to All-Star rosters. After the starters are selected by fans, the NL and AL will have 23 roster spots to fill. Every team is represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. To cast your votes for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, click here.