ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto fell to 1-2 in extra innings games. The Cardinals improved to 1-1. Genesis Cabrera was the fifth St. Louis pitcher and pitched the 10th inning to pick up the victory.

It was the first walkoff grand slam in St. Louis since April 27, 2017, when Matt Carpenter hit one against Toronto.

George Springer homered for Toronto, which fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games. Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez also homered.