ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fast-starting Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 6-3. Paul Goldschmidt, batting just behind Gorman in the No. 3 slot, also hit two-run homer for the Cardinals. Gorman, a 22-year-old who was the 19th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, made his major league debut on May 20 and hit his first home run Saturday off Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser. Gorman homered on a Nick Martinez changeup for a 2-1 lead.

