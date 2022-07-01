PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall’s tiebreaking home run was his third homer since being called up, and Rhys Hoskins went deep to add an insurance run, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hall broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he led off by driving a 79-mph changeup from Miles Mikolas (5-6) into the seats in right. All three of Hall’s hits have been home runs since his arriving from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Hall went deep twice in Philadelphia’s 14-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Hoskins gave Philadelphia a two-run cushion in the seventh by homering in his third straight game.

The Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle for the second time in his career and 17th time in Cardinals’ history.