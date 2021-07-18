Harrison Bader’s infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.
The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series.
Matt Carpenter hooked a ground-rule double down the right-field line off former teammate John Brebbia in the seventh.
Jose Rondon was brought in to pinch-run, and he advanced to third on a flyout by Paul DeJong. With the infield in, Bader hit a grounder that deflected off Wade’s glove, scoring Rondon.