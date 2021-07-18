Harrison Bader’s infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) celebrates after beating out an infield RBI-single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.

The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series.

Matt Carpenter hooked a ground-rule double down the right-field line off former teammate John Brebbia in the seventh.

Jose Rondon was brought in to pinch-run, and he advanced to third on a flyout by Paul DeJong. With the infield in, Bader hit a grounder that deflected off Wade’s glove, scoring Rondon.