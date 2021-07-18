Harrison Bader’s infield single lifts Cardinals past Giants 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader (48) celebrates after beating out an infield RBI-single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of Giants first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went on to a 2-1 victory over San Francisco.

The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series.

Matt Carpenter hooked a ground-rule double down the right-field line off former teammate John Brebbia in the seventh.

Jose Rondon was brought in to pinch-run, and he advanced to third on a flyout by Paul DeJong. With the infield in, Bader hit a grounder that deflected off Wade’s glove, scoring Rondon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News