ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ most recent home game happened on the first day of our dangerous heat wave. That heat wave has dissipated just in time for the Cardinals’ return to Busch Stadium.

Temperatures at first pitch for the Cardinals and the San Diego Padres are expected to be around 80°, which is below normal for late August.

After last week’s triple-digit temperatures and excessively high heat indices, fans said they’re excited to feel the cooler air while taking in a ballgame.

Thankfully, the entire week looks like tremendous baseball weather, with an expected return to 90° and above for Labor Day weekend.