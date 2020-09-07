Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1

St. Louis Cardinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, and the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs beat the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 . The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2 1/2 games. Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits while striking out out four without a walk in his second straight win. Javier Báez had three singles and scored a run. Jason Kipnis added two hits, an RBI and a run. Wilson Contreras drove in two with a single against Johan Oviedo in the fifth to make it 5-0, and the Cubs took the final game against the Cardinals in the pandemic-shortened season.

  • Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill misses a double by Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, right, tags out Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant between first base and second base during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

