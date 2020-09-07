Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Lou Brock, one of baseball’s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s, has died. He was 81.

Dick Zitzmann, Brock's longtime agent and friend, confirmed Brock's death Sunday, but he said he couldn't provide any details. The Cardinals and Cubs also observed a moment of silence in the outfielder's memory before their game at Wrigley Field.