PITTSBURGH – Albert Pujols slugged his 697th career home run on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He now stands alone holds fourth place on the all-time record board.

After the game, a husband and wife decked out in Pirates gear offered to give the Cardinals slugger the ball back. The wife lost her father exactly one year earlier, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. Pujols told the couple they should keep it and then surprised the couple with some more autographed baseballs.

So, how much is Pujols memorobilia selling for?

Sports Classics owner Dick Zitzmann tells FOX 2 that Pujols’ 697th home run ball could go for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction.

“At this moment, it would easily fetch $500,000. And I would not be surprised whatsoever if it did not achieve $750,000 or more,” he said.

As Pujols’ chase for 700 continues, people can only hope to get one of his coveted autographs.

“I know in the industry that people are clamoring for his autograph because it’s not an easy autograph to get. He doesn’t do a lot of public appearances. As gracious as he is, he doesn’t do it,” Zitzmann said. “But there is a very strong demand for it right now, and rising.”