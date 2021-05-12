How to watch Thursday’s Cardinals-Brewers game

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals continue their road trip Thursday with a 12:40 Central first pitch in Milwaukee against the Brewers.
Jack Flaherty will be on the mound, looking to go 7-0 and build on his league lead in wins, opposed by Corbin Burnes.
The game will be seen exclusively on YouTube, which means it will not be broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest.
Former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday is serving as an analyst for the game.
The game can be found at YouTube.com and will not require a subscription to YouTube TV.