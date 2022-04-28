ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched six shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3.

St. Louis star Nolan Arenado had two hits after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a brawl with the Mets on Wednesday.

Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill drove in two runs each for the Cardinals, who won their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak. Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer for Arizona, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.