ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) are hosting the Kansas City Royals (16-38) for a two-game series as the teams renew the I-70 rivalry.

First pitch is at 1:15 p.m.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Cardinals were 14 games below .500. Since that time, they’ve gone 14-7. They’re still 7 games under, but the team has shown great promise over the last three weeks.

The Cardinals are 11-15 at home, but the visiting Royals are equally dismal on the road, with an 8-17 record in away games.

Starting outfielders Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O’Neill (back) are on the 10-day injured list. Lars Nootbaar will move to center field to fill in for Carlson, while Alec Burleson comes off the bench to cover left field for the ailing O’Neill.

Paul Goldschmidt, who’s hit 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals this season, will be the designated hitter for today.

Adam Wainwright takes the mound today for his fifth start of the year. The 41-year-old is 2-0 with a 6.33 earned run average in his final season. The Royals are batting just .216 in their last 10 games, and have been outscored by 13 runs.