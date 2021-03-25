“It’s a very hard thing to clean up,” Cardinals manager supports new MLB crackdown on doctored baseballs

ST. LOUIS– Count St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt among those happy Major League Baseball is taking news steps to keep pitchers from cheating.
The New York Post was first to report this week that MLB will use Statcast data to analyze spin rates and other metrics as a way to see if pitchers are doctoring baseballs to gain a competitive advantage with foreign substances.
“It’s a problem….no doubt a problem. It creates a clear advantage for the guys that are using it…this isn’t a sunscreen and resin deal,” Shildt told reporters in a Thursday afternoon Zoom session.
“I’m glad major league baseball is looking into it more seriously and doing what they can to clean it up. It’s a hard thing to clean up, because, candidly, some of the substances are clear, and it’s just a hard thing to clear up, but I’m confident that Major League Baseball’s doing their part to make strides, and I can tell you with as much confidence as I possibly can we are in a pretty good place with our pitchers in discouraging anything that is fabricated in such a way to create that kind of advantage, tempting as it may be, but it is real,” Shildt said.