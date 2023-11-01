ST. LOUIS – October baseball is the yearly reminder as to which clubs are great and which teams are far from glory.

This year’s World Series is sending some Cardinals fans down an unwanted memory lane.

“It’s frustrating,” Jim Tolliver said. “It’s not really surprising; it’s been the norm for the past few years.”

Cardinals fans have to watch several past Cardinals players and prospects grace baseball’s biggest stage.

“I’m sad that these players got away from the Cardinals when we could use them significantly,” Ira Bergman said.

Adolis Garcia and Jordan Montgomery for the Texas Rangers, along with Zac Gallen and Tommy Pham for the Arizona Diamondbacks, are among those who either played for the Cardinals or were drafted by the franchise.

“They still have Cardinal blood in them,” Bergman said.

It’s another example for Cardinals fans of what could have been.

“It’s awesome to see them do well and that they have a chance to get a ring,” David Braun said. “But it’s also disappointing, because those are our players and it didn’t work out here.”

The Diamondbacks and Rangers were also two of the last teams to sneak into the playoffs. A feat reminding some fans of the Cardinals team that won the 2006 World Series after only winning 83 games in the regular season.

“You just got to get in and get hot at the right time,” Tolliver said.

Some optimistic Cardinals fans are already marking their calendars for 2024.

“I mean, we are St. Louis, so the World Series is probably the expectation,” Braun said.