ST. LOUIS – Prized prospect Jordan Walker is set for his MLB debut Thursday on one of the baseball’s biggest stages: Opening Day in St. Louis.

The 20-year-old will indeed crack the Opening Day lineup on Thursday and is expected to cover left field or right field. The Cardinals, after announcing last weekend Walker would make the team, cleared a 40-man roster spot Wednesday during batting practice to make his promotion official.

Walker can’t wait to take it all in. He says Wednesday’s batting practice serves as a nice appetizer.

“First thing I thought when I got to this stadium is, ‘This stadium is massive,'” said Walker. “It’s unbelievable. It really is everything I thought it’d be, walking to the stadium for the first time.”

Walker learned Saturday that he would break spring camp with the Cardinals in a one-on-one meeting with manager Oli Marmol. He expects parents, cousins and close friends to attend Opening Day, but couldn’t quite estimate how many of his close ones will make the trip to St. Louis.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of family. They have my back, and it’s making me even more excited,” said Walker.

At 20 years and 312 days old on Thursday, Walker will be the youngest player since Steve Carlton in 1965 to make his MLB debut with the Cardinals.

Walker finished his 2023 spring audition with a .277 batting average, 3 home runs and 9 RBIs. Midway through spring training, he was leading the entire league in on-base-plus slugging percentage. Veterans say he will bring a new element to an experienced lineup.

“He’s been great, he’s impressed everyone,” said reigning MVP Paul Goldschmu The stats he put up in spring training and the minor leagues he put up speak for themselves. He’s carried himself with a lot of confidence, and he’s done great on and off the field.”

The new kid in town.



Jordan Walker taking BP. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/rG5Fu1dfVd — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) March 29, 2023

He’s heard some great reviews on Opening Day from his new big-league teammates.

“Everybody said it’s going to be crazy,” said Walker. “Coming in on a car, the Clydesdales, shaking the Hall of Famers hands, it sounds amazing.”

The Cardinals begin their 2023 season Thursday at Busch Stadium with the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch for the new season is set for 3:10 p.m.

Walker will wear No. 18 and could bat near the middle to middle-end of the order if recent spring lineups are any indicator.