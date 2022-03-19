ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–“Unfortunate the way this was reported.”

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty is clearing the air over the status of his right shoulder, which will keep him from being ready for opening day. The team announced Friday Flaherty has a “slight” tear that required a platelet-rich-plasma injection and will shut him down for a few weeks before a throwing program is put together.

On Instagram, Flaherty said he’s pitched with the tear for years and that this wasn’t the first time it’s been seen. “No reason to bring it up now,” he posted.

Flaherty said the injection was to treat inflammation.

The news on Flaherty and Alex Reyes, who will be shut down for several weeks with a frayed labrum and could be out until June, has the Cardinals taking a renewed look at internal options for the rotation, including Jake Woodford, Johan Oviedo and Matthew Liberatore.