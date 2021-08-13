Jack Flaherty returns, Wade LeBlanc to injured list as Cardinals start KC series

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals on Friday activated pitcher Jack Flaherty from the 60-day injured list to make his first start tonight since injuring his oblique more than two months ago. Flaherty goes against the Royals tonight in Kansas City as the Cardinals gear up for an important series next week against the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers.

To make room for Flaherty on the roster, the Cardinals placed lefty Wade LeBlanc on the 10 day injured list due to a left elbow injury. LeBlanc left Thursday’s start against the Pirates after two innings due to elbow pain and was to have imaging done today in St. Louis.

The team has yet to announce a corresponding move needed to make room for Flaherty on the 40-man roster.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson, who also left Thursday’s game early, due to a wrist issue, is not in tonight’s starting lineup. Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Carlson would get an MRI on Friday in Kansas City.

Welcome to The K, where the Carinals open up a three-game set on the first Jack Flaherty day in quite a while but without Dylan Carlson (right wrist):



Edman 2B

Goldschmidt 1B

Arenado DH

O'Neill LF

Molina C

DeJong SS

Bader CF

Sosa 3B

Rondón RF pic.twitter.com/I9vWqNZEOu — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 13, 2021