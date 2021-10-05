Joe West named home plate umpire for Cardinals-Dodgers wild card game

Manager Mike Shildt #8 of the is ejected from the game by umpire Joe West #22 in the 7th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cardinals defeated the White Sox 4-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Joe West will call balls and strikes for the NL wild-card game and Mark Carlson will be the home plate umpire for the AL wild-card game.

Ted Barrett, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, and Alfonso Marquez will be crew chiefs for the Division Series.

In May, West broke Bill Klem’s record for major league games umpired. He will be the crew chief for Wednesday night’s NL game between the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

He will be joined by Alan Porter at first, Laz Diaz at second, Jim Wolf at third, Chris Segal in left, and Ramon De Jesus in right.