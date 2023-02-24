ST. LOUIS – A one-of-a-kind experience is on deck. Come spend part of your day with FOX 2 meteorologists and enjoy a Cardinals game this spring.

FOX 2, KPLR 11 and the St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up to host “Weather Day at Busch Stadium” on Wednesday, April 19.

Before the Cardinals take on the Diamondbacks, students and teachers can meet with the FOX 2 weather team and experience weather in an engaging and educational format. The event consists of an interactive program, eye-popping experiments and weather safety lessons. After a presentation, students will enjoy a hands-on educational expo.

The cost is just $15. “Weather Day at Busch Stadium” includes…

A pre-game educational program with FOX 2 meteorologists

One ticket to a 12:15 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 19

A voucher for a jumbo hot dog, bag of chips and a soda

Access to an Educational Expo featuring local science organizations

To sign up for “Weather Day” or for more information, click here.