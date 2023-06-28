ST. LOUIS – Winners in six of their last eight, the St. Louis Cardinals are starting to show some signs of life that have largely been missing from the 2023 campaign. A somewhat unexpected source is leading the charge in recent weeks.

Flamethrower Jordan Hicks is taking advantage of his new opportunities in a Cardinals closer role. The 26-year-old has earned five saves in his last five games dating back to June 17, a stretch in which he’s struck out seven, avoided a free pass and only allowed one run.

When Hicks earned his first save of the 2023 season, it was his first in nearly four calendar years. A feast followed the famine. Hicks earned his first three saves of the season in as many days on the East Coast roadtrip. He now has two saves in back-to-back games, finish off a tough London Series against the rival Cubs and his latest Tuesday against the defending World Series Champion Astros.

“Being back in the ninth inning where I really want to be, just everything has come full circle,” said Hicks via Bally Sports Midwest earlier this month. “I’m happy to be back out there healthy, most importantly, and pitching well.”

Hicks has found a groove behind his fastball, oftentimes clocking triple digits and reaching as high as 104 mph in recent saves.

“His stuff has always been elite,” said Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado via Bally Sports Midwest. “He’s always had that.”

It’s been a bit of whirlwind for Hicks in recent seasons. Hicks had Tommy John surgery in 2019 after a torn UCL. He hoped to return in 2020, but opted out of the pandemic-shortened season. Elbow concerns limited Hicks to just 10 games the following season. And just last year, the Cardinals tried to utilize Hicks as a starting pitcher early on, but changed his role several times throughout the season.

Hicks entered the 2023 season a clean bill of health and a steady role with the Cardinals for the first time in years. It didn’t start as planned. Hicks allowed an earned run in each of his first four outings, was troubled by walks in the season’s opening month and suffered three losses without a win or save through May 5.

Despite his struggles, Hicks has kept working in high-leverage situations. In his last 20 innings, Hicks has limited the damage to just seven walks and four earned runs.

“His focus, he’s just a different guy. He really is. From the beginning of the year to now,” said Arenado.

Hicks has proven steady at the back-end of a Cardinals bullpen that shuffled Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos for most of the season. Helsley is currently dealing with a forearm strain on the injured list. Meanwhile, Gallegos has proven more effective in split scenarios more than the conventional closer’s role.

That leaves Jordan Hicks as the next man up.

“Any time we’re in the position that I can help the team win, that’s where I want to be,” said Hicks after his third save in three days on June 19.

Hicks and the Cardinals continue a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The Cardinals enter Wednesday with a 33-45 record and will play games in thirteen consecutive days leading up to the All-Star break.

The Cardinals will most likely need to win around two of every three games for the remainder of the regular season for a chance at the postseason.