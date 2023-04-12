DENVER – The hits keep coming for St. Louis Cardinals young star Jordan Walker. Now, so does a share of an impressive MLB record.

Walker matched an impressive record for the longest hitting streak out of a MLB debut for anyone younger than 20 years old. This ties a record held by Eddie Murphy, not the actor, but a player who first earned his spot in Major League Baseball in 1912 with the Philadelphia Athletics.

Walker needed all the way until his final at-bat Wednesday to reach the streak, but he made it count. He singled in the ninth inning off of Rockies relief pitcher Connor Seabold to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Walker is hitting .319 with two home runs, 8 RBI and 15 hits through 12 games in his rookie campaign. The Cardinals are now 5-7 and return home to Busch Stadium on Thursday.