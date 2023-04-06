ST. LOUIS – Jordan Walker is quickly climbing the ranks from prized prospect to a force in the St. Louis Cardinals lineup, delivering the best game of his young rookie season Wednesday.

Walker slugged his first MLB home run off of Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Michael Tonkin, a solo shot in the seventh inning of a 5-2 loss to the Braves.

For Walker, a Georgia native, his first home run coming against the Braves made it special.

“Pretty surreal feeling,” said Walker via Bally Sports Midwest. “I guess if you could draw it up that way, it’s just how it happened. But I’m super excited about it.”

The 20-year-old also drove in one run on a double with the Cardinals down to their final out in the ninth inning. In his first homestand, Walker enjoyed a six-game hitting streak and went 8-for-24 (.33 batting average) with one home run, 5 RBI and a stolen base.

Walker gave his first hit ball from Opening Day to his dad and intends to do the same for his first home run ball.

The Cardinals return to action Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, embarking on their first homestand of the 2023 regular season.