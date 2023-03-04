WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker is enjoying quite the spring surge, now boosted with a two-home run game.

Walker slugged a pair of home runs, including a late go-ahead blast, in the Cardinals’ 9-6 spring victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The home runs weren’t just ordinary ones either. Baseball analysts believe Walker’s first home run traveled at least 450 feet, some dubbing it as a “mammoth home run.” He generated a bat speed of at least 100 miles per hour and gave St. Louis a lead it would not relinquish on his second big fly.

If that wasn’t enough, Walker went 4-for-4 on Saturday and finished his day just a triple short of the cycle. The prized prospect is now hitting .500 through the first week’s worth of spring games with three home runs and six RBIs. All of this while adjusting to the outfield for the first time in his MLB career.

Walker, still 20 years old, gives the Cardinals plenty to consider for the Opening Day roster. Ranked MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 overall prospect, Walker has passed just about every test so far in his 2023 spring audition. His opportunities will keep growing as many Cardinals depart for the World Baseball Classic next week.

Behind Walker’s big game, the Cardinals improve to 5-2 in Grapefruit League action this spring.