ST. LOUIS – Jose Quintana gets the Game 1 call and delivers. The southpaw begins postseason with 5.1 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in a pitcher’s duel to start the Wild Card Series.

Quintana stretched out to 75 pitches in the outing and struck out three. He allowed only two hits and one walk. Quintana escaped two jams with runners in scoring position, including one in the fifth inning where the Phillies could not capitalize on a leadoff double from Alec Bohm.

Quintana finished his day by stirking out Phillies slugger and NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber. It’s the only hitter he had a chance to face three times in the order.

Jordan Hicks entered the game with one out in the sixth inning. The Cardinals and Phillies are still battling in a scoreless tie as of the sixth inning.