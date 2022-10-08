ST. LOUIS – It’s win-or-go-home time for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is several hours away, and the Cardinals have already released a lineup for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.

The Cardinals will use a similar lineup to Friday, but with one notable change. Juan Yepez, who broke a late scoreless tie with a two-run home run in Game 1, enters the starting lineup for Game 2.

Yepez will hit sixth in place of Dylan Carlson, but the lineup otherwise consists of the same players in the same order from Friday. Lars Nootbaar will move over to center field, while Yepez will patrol right field.

Game 2 Starting Lineup

Lars Nootbaar (CF) Albert Pujols (DH) Paul Goldschmidt (1B) Nolan Arenado (3B) Brendan Donovan (2B) Juan Yepez (RF) Corey Dickerson (LF) Yadier Molina (C) Tommy Edman (2B)

And Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals in Game 2.

Teammates and manager Oli Marmol credit Yepez for staying composed in a big situation on Friday. He took Philadelphia Phillies left-handed relief pitcher Jose Alvarado deep on a first-pitch fastball. It gave St. Louis a brief 2-0 lead before the Phillies rallied to a comeback.

“A great swing and a huge moment for our team,” said Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on the at-bat. “Credit to him for staying in, coming ready and having a great at-bat.”

“Everybody has a role on their roster and they understand where they fit and how they fit into the game,” said Cardinals manager Oli Marmol. “[Yepez] came in and did exactly what we talked about. A big swing.”

Yepez could be a nice fit into the lineup for a Cardinals squad seeking a bounce back. In games following a loss this season, Yepez played 37 times and generated a .272 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Cardinals will need to win Saturday and Sunday at Busch Stadium, otherwise the 2022 campaign will come to an end. The winner in the best-of-three Wild Card Series will advance to play the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Saturday’s first pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. Fans can watch on ESPN or listen on radio station 1120 KMOX. For more information on how to catch the action Saturday, click here.