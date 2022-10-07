ST. LOUIS – Juan Yepez breaks a scoreless tie in the seventh-inning with a two-run, pinch-hit home run. Cardinals lead the Phillies late 2-0.

Yepez pinch-hit for Corey Dickerson in the seventh inning. The big blow comes after the Phillies lifted starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who held the Cardinals scoreless over 6.1 innings.

It’s an opportune time for Yepez’s postseason hit, one of just three the Cardinals have mustered so far through seven innings. Almost three months earlier, Yepez was one of four to go deep in the Cardinals streak of four consecutive at-bats with home runs.

Go-ahead home run, Juan Yepez. Busch Stadium is rockin! #STLCards lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/wSJHWnPwUI — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) October 7, 2022

Jose Quintana started the game for the Cardinals, firing 5.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The winner of the Cardinals-Phillies Wild Card Series will advance to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series next week.