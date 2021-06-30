Kim ends skid, helps with 2-run double, Cardinals sweep D-Backs

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird celebrates a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks after a baseball game, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 for a three-game sweep.

Kim had lost five straight decisions. He allowed one run and three hits. Kim’s opposite-field double in the second gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The two RBIs were Kim’s first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill each doubled twice and singled for St. Louis. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press