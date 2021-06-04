Kim latest Cardinals pitcher to leave early due to possible injury

ST.LOUIS–For the third time in less than two weeks, a St. Louis Cardinal starting pitcher has left a game early due to potential injury concerns.
Friday night, Kwang Hyun Kim walked off the field with trainer Chris Conroy before the start of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.
Kim missed the start of the regular season after encountering back issues during spring training. It’s not immediately clear how severe the tightness is or if Kim will miss his next start. The departure comes at the same time the Cardinals are still smarting from the loss of ace Jack Flaherty, who left Monday’s start against the Dodgers with what was later diagnosed as an oblique injury that will have him out for an undetermined amount of time.
On May 22, Miles Mikolas left his first start since 2019 with what was later determined to be issues stemming from his right flexor tendon, the injury that prompted surgery last summer. Mikolas was moved to the 60-day injured list and will likely be out until some time in August.